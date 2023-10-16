Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 3.64% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.9 %

TSLX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,532. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.