Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,925 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 59,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

