SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SJW Group by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Stock Performance

SJW traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.82. 10,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,337. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $83.88.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.