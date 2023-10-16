Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $94.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

