SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,336,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 707,928 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $13.10.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SMART Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $316.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $257,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,691 shares of company stock valued at $756,620. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after buying an additional 662,841 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,634,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

