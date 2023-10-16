Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.17.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter valued at $34,262,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNA opened at $253.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $201.80 and a 1 year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

