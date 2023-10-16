SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 142,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 111,169 shares.The stock last traded at $15.58 and had previously closed at $15.39.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $506.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFY. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 25,664,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,901,000 after purchasing an additional 796,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,990 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 169.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

