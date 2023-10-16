Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sony Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $85.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.