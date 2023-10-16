Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SONY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

SONY stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $84.98. 36,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,669. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $90.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

