Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $25.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

