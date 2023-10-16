Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 47 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 79.9% in the second quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 22,866 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 110.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.52.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $402.52. 690,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.98 and its 200 day moving average is $388.47. The firm has a market cap of $379.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $291.34 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

