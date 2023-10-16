Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,548,000 after buying an additional 1,567,380 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,720,000 after buying an additional 857,265 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,525. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

