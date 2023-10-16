Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys 387 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.45. 6,719,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422,819. The company has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

