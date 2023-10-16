Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $13.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,686,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,033,569. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

