Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,086 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $553.25. 1,131,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $574.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $530.88 and a 200-day moving average of $467.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

