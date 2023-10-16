Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,450. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.