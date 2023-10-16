Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,020 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 62,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Waterford Advisors LLC now owns 108,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,634,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,634,000 after purchasing an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VTV stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.92. 1,240,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,562. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

