Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 48.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

SO traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,845. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

