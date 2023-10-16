Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,881 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,592,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,498,000 after buying an additional 633,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,650,000 after buying an additional 320,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,850,000 after buying an additional 211,876 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.54. 241,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,399. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.29 and a 12 month high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

