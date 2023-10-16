Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 788 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.68. 1,367,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.30 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

