Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s current price.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.42.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, reaching C$4.16. 95,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,225. The firm has a market capitalization of C$720.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.43. Spartan Delta has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.74.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$168.85 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 135.53% and a net margin of 90.79%. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.2312964 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

