SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) is Sargent Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 5.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 1.15% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
BILS stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $99.23. 41,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,691. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $99.02 and a one year high of $99.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27.
About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Halliburton Is One Slick Oil Play
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- $7 Billion in Clean Hydrogen Grants: Winners and Losers
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.