SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Campbell Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 3.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Wealth Management owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,412. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $299.98 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.52 and a 200 day moving average of $341.01.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

