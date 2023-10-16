SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Reduced by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.2% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 41.4% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 79.8% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 42,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.96. 5,731,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,117,877. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

