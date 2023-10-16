SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 3.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

