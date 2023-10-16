SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,273,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned about 2.00% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $146,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,348. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

