SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,236 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.98. 142,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.