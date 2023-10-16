SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,955 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 699,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

