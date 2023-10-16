SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.38. 1,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.20. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $102.74. The firm has a market cap of $695.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

