SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Purchased by Horizon Wealth Management LLC

Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of XHB traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,855. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.21. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

