Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8,414.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,414 ($102.99) and last traded at GBX 8,482 ($103.82), with a volume of 326601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,478 ($103.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($140.76) to £111 ($135.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,759.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of £105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,977.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,473.68%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.