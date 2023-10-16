Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.50

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.50 and last traded at $148.20, with a volume of 514540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.21.

Get Splunk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPLK

Splunk Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.30, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,077,547.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $733,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,077,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,113. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 34.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

(Get Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.