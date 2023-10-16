STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

STAA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $40.41 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 1.10.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $114,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 2,500 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,339,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,258,000 after buying an additional 486,781 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after buying an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $130,633,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 71,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $72,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

