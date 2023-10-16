STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth about $59,209,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,612,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after buying an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,565,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after buying an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,843. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

