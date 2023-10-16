Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

STLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Shares of STLA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.83. 3,111,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,790. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Stellantis during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,079,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,948,000 after buying an additional 65,690 shares in the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

