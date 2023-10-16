Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$99.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNQ. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE CNQ traded up C$0.39 on Monday, hitting C$91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,017. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The stock has a market cap of C$99.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.77.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.807363 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total transaction of C$207,550.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total transaction of C$786,128.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,378 shares of company stock worth $1,285,340 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

