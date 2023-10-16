Stifel Nicolaus Boosts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.25

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.36.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NVA traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$13.17. 341,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,704. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$9.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.66. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.12. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 39.15%. The company had revenue of C$282.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 2.073955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

