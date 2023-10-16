Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target to C$37.50

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$37.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE PXT traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$24.14. 150,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,997. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.71. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.54.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$440.83 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 44.17%. Analysts predict that Parex Resources will post 6.8846154 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

