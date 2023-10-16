Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$2.00

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.15 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Petrus Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE:PRQ traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 20,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,234. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$192.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.10.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of C$29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.1501444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.