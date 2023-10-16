Stifel Nicolaus Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$41.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POU. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.25.

POU remained flat at C$30.15 during midday trading on Monday. 192,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.41. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$25.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.74.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$374.40 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 4.8274194 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

