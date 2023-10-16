Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) to Hold

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$23.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.

Shares of ARX traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,040. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.48. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$14.34 and a one year high of C$22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.63.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 34.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.7419355 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 19,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.39, for a total value of C$410,135.09. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

