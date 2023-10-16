Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$27.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.69.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,637. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.55 and a 12-month high of C$34.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.80.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.44. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of C$471.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.1741214 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

