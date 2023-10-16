Stifel Nicolaus Raises Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE TVE traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,755. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$5.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$321.18 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 16.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.397667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director John Rooney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$173,500.00. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

