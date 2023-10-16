Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Critical Survey

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Abercrombie & Fitch has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abercrombie & Fitch 2.85% 16.69% 4.42% Stitch Fix -10.50% -50.24% -19.71%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abercrombie & Fitch $3.85 billion 0.82 $2.82 million $2.13 29.35 Stitch Fix $1.64 billion 0.22 -$171.97 million ($1.51) -2.08

This table compares Abercrombie & Fitch and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Abercrombie & Fitch has higher revenue and earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abercrombie & Fitch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Abercrombie & Fitch shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Abercrombie & Fitch and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abercrombie & Fitch 0 4 2 0 2.33 Stitch Fix 2 11 0 0 1.85

Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus price target of $49.14, suggesting a potential downside of 19.73%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $3.86, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Abercrombie & Fitch.

Summary

Abercrombie & Fitch beats Stitch Fix on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands. The company sells products through its stores; various wholesale, franchise, and licensing arrangements; and e-commerce platforms. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

About Stitch Fix

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.