StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

