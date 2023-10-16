StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.34.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
