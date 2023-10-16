StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Trading Down 3.9 %

CIRCOR International stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.10 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 129,289 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

