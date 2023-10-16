StockNews.com Begins Coverage on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHT opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,370,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,541.70 per share, for a total transaction of $18,166,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,940,661 shares in the company, valued at $26,980,700,063.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5,500.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,819 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

