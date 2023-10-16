StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Price Performance

USDP opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Get USD Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of USD Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 199,696 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners during the first quarter worth $147,000. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.