StockNews.com Downgrades Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 82.77 and a beta of 1.10. Marcus & Millichap has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,835.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at $265,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,495,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,133,000 after buying an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,102,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,235,000 after buying an additional 96,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,415,000 after buying an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,270,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,022,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

