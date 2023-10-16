StockNews.com Downgrades Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRA. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Noble Financial upped their target price on Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $203.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.01. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

